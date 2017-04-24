President Nazarbayev suggests EDB lending more credits in tenge

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has held a meeting with Chairman of the Management Board of the Eurasian Development Bank (EDB) Dmitry Pankin, Kazinform has learned from the Akorda's press service. During the meeting, President Nazarbayev was briefed on the bank's day-to-day functioning as well as prospects and priorities of its further development.

Having noted the goal and tasks the EDB faces today, Nursultan Nazarbayev stressed the importance of financing of integration projects.



"The founding partners of the bank are Kazakhstan and Russia. The bank was created in the interests of the Eurasian Economic Space. The focus area chosen is the right one. I suggest looking into the possibility of lending more credits in tenge," the President said.



The Kazakh leader added: "The bank could co-finance shared transport and infrastructure, water and agrarian projects, the projects that will work for all member countries. This will depend on the work of the Eurasian Economic Commission that should suggest such projects."



Pankin, in turn, reported to President Nazarbayev on the process of concluding agreements on new projects as well as loan portfolio of the bank that had demonstrated significant growth following results of 2016.



