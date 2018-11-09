President Nazarbayev sums up Interregional Cooperation Forum work

PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM The plenary sitting of the XV Forum of Interregional Cooperation of Kazakhstan and Russia has come to an end, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The Head of State thanked those attending for fruitful work highlighting that pressing issues and prospects for the development of tourism have been debated.



"The parties held an interesting exhibition showing the achievements and opportunities in the sphere of tourism. 25 interregional documents and commercial contracts were signed yesterday on the margins of the forum. I believe the forum will give a great impetus and extend horizons for our cooperation," the Head of State said.



"First of all, it is crucial to bolster coordinating our efforts in order to develop the corresponding tourism and transport-logistics infrastructure, elaborate joint action plan for the development of highway, railway and air service. Secondly, it is essential to create conditions for smooth border control procedures. To that end the Governments of Kazakhstan and Russia should also jointly solve these issues," the Head of State stressed.



Another highlight the President pointed out is the development of tourism cooperation architecture on the Caspian Sea with the neighboring countries. He stressed the need to intensify efforts to developing mutually supportive infrastructures on the Caspian Sea.



Nursultan Nazarbayev said that it is necessary to use the current potential of medical, educational centres, Astana International Financial Centre, to jointly develop space tourism at the unique Baikonur launching platform.



It is noteworthy, a joint action plan of Kazakhstan and Russia for 2019-2021, an action plan and list of promising regional initiatives for the implementation of the Program of Interregional and Cross-Border Cooperation between the Governments of Kazakhstan and Russia were signed as a result of the XV Kazakhstan-Russia Interregional Cooperation Forum.



Besides, the Kazakh Ministry of National Economy and the Russian Ministry of Economic Development signed a memorandum of intent on the development and implementation of Kazakhstan-Russia Сross-Border Cooperation Program. The Kazakh Ministry of Culture and Sport and the Russian Ministry of Economic Development became the signatories of a memorandum of understanding and cooperation in the field of tourism.



The sides also inked a protocol on amendments to the Baikonur Complex Lease Agreement between the Governments of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Russian Federation as of December 10, 1994.