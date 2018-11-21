President Nazarbayev sums up Kazakhstan's UN SC membership

ASTANA. KAZINFORM President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has summed up the country's non-permanent membership in the UN Security Council, Kazinform reports.

"First of all, the country's authority in the international arena will be enhanced through global initiatives. The results of Kazakhstan's activity, as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council, speak for that. Early this year our country held in New York a special meeting on non-proliferation of weapons of mass destruction, confidence-building measures. The unique decision of the chairman of the UN Security Council was adopted then. It is the first political document of the Security Council aimed at strengthening confidence-building measures within non-proliferation of mass destruction weapons," the Head of State told an annual meeting with diplomatic corps, accredited in Kazakhstan.



The President also reminded that 70 states signed the Code of Conduct Towards Achieving a World Free of Terrorism, suggested by Kazakhstan at the 73rd session of the UN GA September this year.