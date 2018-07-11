President Nazarbayev surveys new state-of-the-art sport facility in Burabay

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President Nursultan Nazarbayev of Kazakhstan has surveyed today new tourist attractions in the Burabay resort area.

One of them the Burabay ski resort in Shchuchinsk is already hosting training sessions for Kazakhstani athletes, Kazinform reports.



Over 200 athletes were at the ski resort when President Nazarbayev paid the visit. Those were members of Kazakhstan's national skiing, biathlon, basketball, water polo, boxing, weightlifting teams and more.





During the visit, the President got acquainted with the state-of-the-art ski jumping hill which was built at the resort area. The hill and its facilities occupy a territory of over 125 ha.















The ski jumping hill is unique because the athletes can use the venue year round. It can play host to international tournaments and training sessions of professional athletes.





