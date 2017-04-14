President Nazarbayev takes part in Informal meeting of heads of CSTO member states

ASTANA. KAZINFORM President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev took part in the informal meeting of the heads of the CSTO member states, Akorda press service reports.

The meeting was attended by presidents of Armenia, Belarus, Kyrgyzstan, Russia and Tajikistan, as well as CSTO acting Secretary General Valery Semirikov.

The heads of the CSTO member states discussed further development of the organization, as well as deepening cooperation in ensuring security.

Nursultan Nazarbayev noted that this year is a jubilee for the countries-participants of the Collective Security Treaty Organization.

In this regard, congratulating the participants of the meeting on the 25th anniversary of the signing the Treaty, Kazakh President emphasized its importance in ensuring national and regional security, as well as in strengthening the integrity of the member states.

The Head of State also drew attention to the issues of expanding CSTO's with other international institutions and organizations in the sphere of security.

In addition, the members of the organization considered the possibility of consolidating efforts in the fight against modern regional and global challenges.

At the end of the meeting, the heads of the member states elected Yuri Khachaturov Secretary General of the CSTO.