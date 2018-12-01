President Nazarbayev taking part in teachers and students' forum in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President Nursultan Nazarbayev is taking part in the forum of students and teachers ‘Uly dala muragerleri in Astana dated to the 10th anniversary of AEO ‘Nazarbayev Intellectual Schools', Kazinform reports.

Reps of NIS strategic partners, namely CIS Council of International Schools, University of Cambridge, Cito - Institute for Education Measurement and many others attended the forum.



AR textbooks, virtual labs and mobile apps developed by NIS students - Kazakh-Latin Converter, Physics Helper - were presented on the sidelines of the forum. An exhibition of scientific projects of NIS schools which won the most prestigious international awards was organized as well.



"10 years ago the Head of State gave a start to a unique educational project ‘Nazarbayev Intellectual Schools'. Today we are doing our best to disseminate NIS practices at schools countrywide," noted Chairperson of AEO "Nazarbayev Intellectual Schools" Kulyash Shamshidinova, while speaking at the forum.



Olivier Lazare, Country Chair of Shell Kazakhstan, is expected to present ‘Solar energy to schools' project at the forum which is being implemented by NIS schools in association with the Ministry of Energy of Kazakhstan, Astana city administration and Shell.



Attending the forum are over 1,000 people, members of the Supreme Board of Trustees, public figures, ambassadors, foreign partners, athletes, teachers, students and NIS graduates.