President Nazarbayev thanked Kazakhstanis for their support and trust

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev thanked all Kazakhstanis for their support and trust in him on the Gratitude Day.

"People thank me all the time - in the regions, at the meetings and, especially, at the sessions of the People's Assembly of Kazakhstan. Today I would like to take this opportunity to thank all Kazakhstanis, each and every one of you for supporting and trusting me through all these years," President Nazarbayev said on Tuesday.

The Kazakh leader is convinced that a country can be successful only when the people and authorities stand together and trust each other. The President also expressed gratitude to the people of Kazakhstan for their unity, accord, friendship and mutual understanding.

"Let every family and home enjoy peace, kindness and prosperity. I am sure the Gratitude Day will become one of the most important holidays in Kazakhstan," Nursultan Nazarbayev concluded.

2016 marks the first year Kazakhstan celebrates the Gratitude Day on the 1st of March.