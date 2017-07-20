President Nazarbayev thanks everyone for birthday wishes

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev who recently celebrated his 77th birthday received tons of congratulatory letters and telegrams from heads of state, government, MPs, statesmen, businessmen, public figures, heads of diplomatic missions and many other people, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda's press service.

The Akorda's press service said in a statement that the President of Kazakhstan read all the birthday messages and expressed his gratitude to everyone for warm wards and wishes.



In their messages global leaders especially stressed President Nazarbayev's role in dynamic development of independent Kazakhstan, gaining prestige in the international arena and his contribution to construction of the young capital Astana.



President of Russia Vladimir Putin, President of China Xi Jinping, President of the U.S. Donald Trump, President of Turkey Recept Tayyip Erdogan, President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev, President of Kyrgyzstan Almazbek Atambayev, President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon, President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan, President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko, President of Serbia Aleksandar Vučić were among those who sent their greetings to Nursultan Nazarbayev on the occasion of his 77th birthday.