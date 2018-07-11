President Nazarbayev thanks Turkestan region for special gift

SHYMKENT. KAZINFORM - Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev sent a thank-you letter to akim (governor) of Turkestan region Zhanseit Tuimebayev, Kazinform reports.

Turkestan region gifted Astana 56 kilometers of bikeways on the occasion of its 20th anniversary which was celebrated on July 6 and President Nazarbayev really appreciated the gift.



The bikeways are equipped with smart infrastructure - bike stands, tables with wireless access points and many more things.



"I wholeheartedly congratulate you and all residents of Turkestan region on the 20th anniversary of Astana! This historical milestone of the main city of the country and the symbol of independent Kazakhstan is our common holiday. The entire nation helped build the heart of Saryarka," wrote President Nazarbayev, adding that the bikeways gifted by Turkestan region is a special present which will contribute to the development of healthy lifestyle and mass sport in the capital city.



"I would like to take this opportunity to thank all residents of the region for such a hefty contribution to Astana's development," the message reads.

In conclusion, the Head of State wished everyone sound health and prosperity.