President Nazarbayev to attend jubilee session of UN General Assembly

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev will begin his four-day visit to the United States on Saturday, September 26, the president's press service reports.

In New York, President Nazarbayev will deliver a speech at the 70th jubilee session of the UN General Assembly on the invitation of its Secretary General Ban Ki-moon. Nazarbayev will also attend the UN Summit on Millennium Development Goals and for the Adoption of the Post-2015 Development Agenda as well as the Summit to Counter Violent Extremism. The Kazakh President is expected to hold negotiations with his counterparts on the sidelines of the ubilee session of the UN General Assembly and meet with beacons of American industry like JP Morgan, Guggenheim, Chevron, Microsoft and more.