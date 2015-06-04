President Nazarbayev to chair 28th session of Foreign Investors Council
09:10, 04 June 2015
ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The 28th sitting of the Foreign Investors Council focused on the development of agribusiness in Kazakhstan will take place in Astana today, June 4.
President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev will chair the 28th session of the Foreign Investors Council.
Representatives of international organizations and world leading companies are expected to participate in the event, the press service of Akorda reports.