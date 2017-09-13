President Nazarbayev to chair meeting on problems of digitalization

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev is set to chair a meeting dedicated to the problems of digitalization in Astana today, Kazinform reports.

The event is organized by the Ministry of Information and Communications of Kazakhstan together with JSC "National Information and Communication Holding "Zerde". An exhibition showcasing over 30 IT projects of government agencies, national companies and organizations has already kicked off within the framework of the meeting.



Almost all members of the Cabinet are expected to partake in the meeting and report on the progress in implementation of digital projects at respective ministries.



International IT experts and companies from 10 countries were invited to the event. They will participate in panel discussions in the sphere of information and communication technologies later in the day. The panel discussions will focus on the shift to digital economy, development of a startup ecosystem, and introduction of digital services.



Additionally, successful startup founders will share their stories with promising startupers and entrepreneurs during a master class within the framework of the event.