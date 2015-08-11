President Nazarbayev to hold meeting with his Kyrgyz counterpart at Lake Issyk-Kul, D.Abayev

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A spokesman of Kazakhstan's President Dauren Abayev commented on Nursultan Nazarbayev's upcoming working visit to the Kyrgyz Republic.

It is expected that Nursultan Nazarbayev will hold a meeting with his Kyrgyz counterpart Almazbek Atambayev. Mr. Abayev reported that the heads of states will discuss a number of specific issues on cooperation in investment and industry, road construction, tourism and use of resources of the transboundary rivers. According to the press secretary, the two leaders are expected to give command to respective bodies to open the border between Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan in the framework of Kyrgyzstan's Eurasian Economic Union accession. "The opening of customs borders of Kyrgyzstan is an important stage in the development of the integration initiative launched by Nursultan Nazarbayev more than 20 years ago. This event is of strategic importance. Geographical expansion of the common market will have a positive impact on the welfare of ordinary citizens of our countries," stressed D.Abayev.