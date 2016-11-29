  • kz
    President Nazarbayev to make guest appearance on Nurlan Koyanbayev's show

    18:31, 29 November 2016
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A segment of Nurlan Koyanbayev's show "Tungi studiya" with President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev will be aired at 23:15 p.m. by Kazakhstan TV Channel today, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    A short video of President Nazarbayev making guest appearance on the show was posted on its official Instagram account.

    Earlier it was reported that the Head of State held the meeting with heads of public mass media at the KazMediaCenter on Monday.

    Бүгін, сол әдеттегі 2️⃣3️⃣:1️⃣5️⃣те Елбасы бізде қонақта🇰🇿🇰🇿🇰🇿💪🏻💪🏻💪🏻👍👍👍 @nurlankoyanbayev @bizhanov_daulet @kaztrk_kz @akordapress #түнгістудия #tungistudiya #ЕлбасыТүнгіСтудияда #елбасы

    Видео опубликовано Түнгі Студияда Н. Қоянбаев 🔷 (@tungi_studiya) Ноя 29 2016 в 1:16 PST

