President Nazarbayev to meet Turkish counterpart Erdogan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev is set to visit the Turkish Republic in the nearest future. During the visit the Kazakh President will meet with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Turkish business elite, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of Akorda.

Additionally, Nursultan Nazarbayev is expected to participate in the 3rd session of the High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council between Kazakhstan and Turkey.