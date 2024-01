ASTANA. KAZINFORM President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev is scheduled to pay an official visit to the Republic of Belarus on November 29-30, the Akorda press service reports.

According to the press release, during his visit, Nursultan Nazarbayev will take part in the session of the CSTO Collective Security Council, attend the Belarus-Kazakhstan business forum, as well as a number of other events.