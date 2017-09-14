President Nazarbayev to watch Golovkin vs Alvarez showdown

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev confirms he will watch the upcoming showdown between undefeated Kazakhstani middleweight boxer Gennady Golovkin and Mexican fighter Saul Alvarez, Kazinform reports.

President Nazarbayev said that all Kazakhstanis will be glued to the screens this weekend watching Golovkin take on Mexican Alvarez.



The Kazakh leader praised the Mexican athlete saying that he is a world-class boxer, but he still believes that Golovkin is going to win.



"If Golovkin wins, he will become the king of professional boxing in the middleweight division and will follow the likes of Muhammad Ali and Mike Tyson. It is very important for him. Let's wish him great success," Nursultan Nazarbayev said.



The Head of State added that he will definitely watch the fight despite the fact that he will be on a visit in a neighboring country. We will all root for him," Nazarbayev added during the press conference for local and foreign journalists accredited in Kazakhstan.