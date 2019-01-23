  • kz
    President Nazarbayev urges youth to develop light industry

    13:16, 23 January 2019
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Addressing the solemn opening ceremony of the Year of Youth in Astana, Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has urged the youth of Kazakhstan to develop light industry.

    Prior to the start of the ceremony the President visited the exhibition themed the Projects of Young Kazakhstanis featuring successful projects of the gifted Kazakhstanis, such as Naimi.kz, Shoqan suits, Qazaq eli, Beyond, Kusto Group.

    As the President stressed, the country's light industry requires further development.

    "Look at apparel and footwear made in Kazakhstan. I visited those factories, I wear their suits," the Head of State said.

    The President also stressed that the Government would take special control over new undertakings.

    "It is laudable that the youth seeks for and finds productions of competitive products. You determine demands and start those productions. Each project is of great interest and deserves attention," Nursultan Nazarbayev resumed.

