President Nazarbayev visits Kazanat race track

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has attended the international zhamby atu tournament "Altyn Zhebe" at the Kazanat race track in Astana today. The tournament was organized within the framework of the International specialized exhibition EXPO-2017 in the Kazakh capital, the president's press service reports.





Additionally, Nursultan Nazarbayev visited the national cultural complex "Ethnoaul" situated on the territory of the race track. There, the Kazakh President familiarized with the expositions of national sports games, cuisine, traditions and crafts.







Note: Zhamby atu is a competitive Kazakh equestrian sport involving shooting arrows at a target whilst riding a horse at speed.