President Nazarbayev visits Khalyk Arena in Almaty city

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has visited the new sports complex Khalyk Arena in Almaty city this morning.

The 3,000-seat ice arena is one of the main facilities of the upcoming 28th Winter Universiade. The new arena consisting of three blocks occupies 11 ha in Medeuskiy district of Almaty city.



President Nazarbayev surveyed the sports complex, surrounding area and vehicles that will be used during the Universiade. Nursultan Nazarbayev also held a meeting with 2016 Olympic champion Dmitry Balandin, silver medalist of the 2000 Olympic Games Islam Bairamukov and bronze medalist of the 2014 Olympic Games Denis Ten.



The Head of State was briefed on how the multifunctional sports complex will be used in the future. It will be a home venue for local hockey teams. The modernly equipped arena will host concerts and other major events.



Nursultan Nazarbayev noted that the arena wedded with the landscape perfectly and would become one of the most popular sport venues of the city in the future.



Recall that the Kazakh President unveiled the Almaty Arena ice palace in Almaty city on Sunday during the celebration of the 1000th anniversary of the city.



