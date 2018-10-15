President Nazarbayev visits present-day ophthalmology centre in Aktobe

AKTOBE. KAZINFORM Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev has visited the DaruZharygy ophthalmology centre in Aktobe, Akorda press service reports.

The Head of State surveyed its outpatient, diagnostic, in-patient departments, a laser centre and a surgery block of the new clinic, got familiarized with the present-day medical equipment for eye surgeries.



The President stressed the importance of such centres that let people receive world-class tertiary eye care at home.



The medical staff thanked the Head of State for constant attention paid to the country's healthcare and efficient social policy.



Besides, the President surveyed the layout of the first medical rehabilitation centre that is expected to be built in Astana.



DaruZharygy is the region's largest ophthalmology and eye microsurgery centre built jointly with the Austrian company under the Public Private Partnership. The cost of the project is KZT 3.2 billion. It is equipped with the European medical equipment.