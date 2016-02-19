President Nazarbayev visits republican campaign headquarters of Nur Otan (PHOTO)

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has visited the Republican campaign headquarters of Nur Otan party.

During his visit the Head of State, chairman of the party, familiarized with the activities of the "Group of propaganda and logistics", "Group of organizational work" and "The information-analytical group", Kazinform has learnt from the press service of Akorda.

The President of Kazakhstan held a meeting with leaders and members of the regional headquarters in videoconference, during which heard reports on the readiness of all regional campaign headquarters.

Nursultan Nazarbayev emphasized that the current electoral period is characterized by the elections to the Majilis of the Parliament and maslikhats of all levels.

The President pointed out that Nur Otan is the part of anti-crisis stabilization. He stressed that the main task of the party is the effective implementation of the National Plan, achievement of the main goal of Kazakhstan-2050 strategy, as well as implementation of the state program "Nurly Zhol".

The Head of State emphasized that in the face of the deteriorating global situation our country will pursue balanced foreign policy and promote global dialogue. The provisions of the new election programs reflect the pragmatic tasks of the successful development of Kazakhstan in the new global reality. Nursultan Nazarbayev also drew attention to the fact that all party organizations and electoral staffs should be a model of strict compliance with the applicable election laws and Constitution of Kazakhstan.

In turn, A.Myrzahmetov, head of the election headquarters, reported to the President on the establishment of a system of pre-election headquarters which includes Republican campaign headquarters, as well as 16 regional and 208 territorial headquarters.

It is worth noting that A.Musahodzhaeva - rector of the Kazakh National University of Arts, N.Altayev - deputy chairman of the National Chamber of Entrepreneurs "Atameken", and A.Platonov - director of JSC "Commercial television channel", have made speeches at the event.

