President Nazarbayev: We will continue combating corruption resolutely

ASTANA. KAZINFORM President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev warned the Prosecutor General, the chairmen of the Supreme Court and the Agency for Civil Service Affairs and Anti-Corruption, on accountability for the anti-corruption work, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"The primary goal in the fight against corruption should be the adoption of consistent preventive measures. It is essential to ensure the citizens' zero tolerance for corrupt practices. We have examined the experience of Singapore and London, which are effectively fighting it. Therefore, new leaders of the Supreme Court, the Prosecutor General's Office, the Agency for Civil Service and Anti-Corruption were appointed and entrusted with specific tasks. Each of you is personally accountable for the implementation of our anti-corruption policy. The assessment of your work will depend on this," the President underscored during the extended session of Government on Friday.

Earlier, the Head of State instructed the Government to diminish the excessive repressiveness of criminal procedure in the country. According to him, ensuring the rule of law and fighting corruption have not been taken off the table. As Nursultan Nazarbayev underlined, a lot has been done in this respect.

The President noted that the most stringent personnel requirements have been and will be imposed on the judicial and law enforcement authorities. "That is their work. Their reputation and integrity should be spotless. We should continue combating corruption resolutely," the Head of State concluded.