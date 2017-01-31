President: Necessary to check how effectively ministries use budgetary funds

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev believes it is crucial to raise effectiveness of budgetary expenditures.

"In 2017 we fully met the financial needs of all state programs. We need to check how effectively the ministries and government agencies used those funds," President Nazarbayev said in the new state-of-the-nation address "The third modernization of Kazakhstan: Global Competitiveness".



"Over 40% of republican budget falls at the ministries of labor and social protection, healthcare, education and science. So, these ministries should be checked first," said the Kazakh leader adding that the results of the audit should be reported to him directly.



The President also added that uncommitted funds should be reallocated and channeled into the programs crucial for the third modernization.