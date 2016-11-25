President: No need to rename Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM In an interview with Rossiya 24 TV Channel, President Nursultan Nazarbayev says there is no need in renaming the capital city of Kazakhstan.

“I live here, I hear everything and I know what people post in internet. I have already answered this question. We are going to celebrate the 25th jubilee of Independence – a bright and a wonderful holiday of all Kazakhstanis., This is the dream of our ancestors which came true. My peers who also contributed to building such a country share this joy with me. Young people are proud of Astana. So I believe that there is no need to rename the capital city,” the President says.

He reminded that Astana hosted the first in the 21st century OSCE Summit, the Asian Winter Games, the congresses of the leaders of the world and traditional religions. In 2017, Astana will host the EXPO 2017 international specialized exhibition.