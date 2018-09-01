President Nursultan Nazarbayev assesses Kazakhstan's tourism opportunities

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - This year the Government will introduce a package of legislative amendments for the further development of the business environment, including in tourism, announced President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"The Government has been entrusted with drawing up the 2023 Tourism Development state program. I myself, as you have seen, traveled to several points of our possible tourism in Kazakhstan. They are absolutely real. But, it is necessary to work, invest, especially in the tourism infrastructure. Businesses are ready to go there. We need to bring this program to the conclusion," the Head of State told today's joint session of the Houses of the Parliament.

The President pointed out that the program should be supported by the necessary legislative framework, and that the changes in tourism legislation should be considered before the end of the year.