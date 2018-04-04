President Nursultan Nazarbayev holds talks with new Chevron CEO

ASTANA. KAZFINORM - President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has held a meeting today with Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of Chevron Corporation Michael Wirth, the press service of Akorda reports.

At the meeting, the sides discussed the current issues and prospects for collaboration in oil production and refining.

The Head of State stressed that the sides have developed close and mutually beneficial relations over the years, highlighting the beginning of a new phase of cooperation.

"You've invested in one of the world's deepest and largest light crude oil fields. For now, the transportation issues have been solved. It is worth pointing out that this field is Chevron's largest asset," Nursultan Nazarbayev said.

The President of Kazakhstan also congratulated Michael Wirth on his assumption of office and wished him success in that responsible position.

In turn, Mr. Wirth thanked the Head of State for his congratulations and also underscored the productive relationships that have been built.