President Nursultan Nazarbayev laid flowers at Eternal Fire in Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev laid flowers at the Eternal Fire in the Park of 28 Panfilov Guardsmen in Almaty, Kazinform correspondent reports.

In his speech, the Head of State recalled that about 500 Kazakhstanis were awarded the title of Hero of the Soviet Union, and that half of those 1.8 million people who went to the war did not return.

"We know how our fathers went through the fire in the ruthless war, and faced bullets while getting up from trenches to attack. They defended the Fatherland, they protected our peace, the peaceful skies above our heads. They showed heroism. Celebrating this day is necessary so as to show descendants the heroism and selflessness of their ancestors. We are a peaceful state. We are building our independent country, having a friendly neighborhood, stability in the country, friendship and mutual understanding," the Head of State said.





President Nursultan Nazarbayev also addressed veterans, saying that it is sad there are fewer and fewer of them.

"When you are beside us, we, your children, your grandchildren, feel more stable, get inspired by your heroism, learn resilience, learn to be patriots of the Fatherland, love our land, the land of our fathers, and to give the last drop of blood for our Fatherland, for our Kazakhstan! I extend my greetings on the occasion to you, dear friends!" said Nursultan Nazarbayev.







