President Nursultan Nazarbayev points to several countries’ interest in EAEU

ST. PETERSBURG. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev highlighted other countries' interest taken in the Eurasian Economic Union, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"During the last meeting, we granted EAEU observer status to the Republic of Moldova. In May of this year in Astana, [we] signed crucial agreements with Iran and China, creating the framework for a substantial growth in the trade and economic cooperation with these countries. We actively conduct negotiations on five priority trade directions - these are Singapore, India, Egypt, Serbia and Israel," the Head of State said at the meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council in St. Petersburg.

"This is indicative of a great interest in our organization," Nursultan Nazarbayev emphasized.