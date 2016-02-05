  • kz
    President Nursultan Nazarbayev to receive Turkish PM

    15:20, 05 February 2016
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev is expected to meet with Prime Minister of Turkey Ahmet Davutoğlu on February 6, Kazinform has learnt from the president's press service.

    Further development of bilateral relations in trade and commercial, transit and transport as well as energy spheres will be in the focus of the meeting.
    The sides will also touch upon the most pressing issues of international agenda and key aspects of multilateral cooperation within the framework of regional and international organizations.

    Tags:
    Akorda presidential residence President of Kazakhstan Kazakhstan and Turkey News President Top Story Nursultan Nazarbayev
