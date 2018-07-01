President Nursultan Nazarbayev unveils new park in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - In Astana, Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has opened today a newly-made Zhetisu Park and visited the city's Friendship House, the press service of Akorda reports.

Inspecting new facilities of the city, the Head of State visited the Zhetisu Park reconstructed by Almaty region in honor of the 20th Anniversary of the capital.

Governor of Almaty region Amandyk Batalov told Nursultan Nazarbayev that in the park, there are all the sights of his region: the entrance space of seven arches, the main alley with fountains, the Aport Square with hills imitating mountains and arbor yurts, the Tengri Square with playgrounds, an alley of ash trees, stones with petroglyphs from Tamgaly Tas, as well as the Charyn Canyon.

Leading musicians and representatives of ethnocultural centers of Almaty region performed on a makeshift stage for the President of Kazakhstan and the audience.

Addressing the audience, the Head of State highlighted that for Astana's anniversary Almaty region presented a wonderful gift - the park that will undoubtedly become a favorite place of resort for all residents of the capital.

"All regions are now rendering assistance and support because Astana was created by entire Kazakhstan. All regions were involved in constructing it, and today people from all regions live here. Together we created a miracle in the 21st century. In the history of mankind, such cities have never been built in 20 years, but we did it", said Nursultan Nazarbayev.



At the end of his speech, the President of Kazakhstan thanked the leadership of the region and the builders, and also extended his greetings on the upcoming Day of the Capital to all those present and wished them peace, well-being, and prosperity.





In addition, the Head of State inspected the Zheruik Park located in the Almaty district of the city, where the first tree planted here 19 years ago was demonstrated to him.

The President also visited the city's Friendship House reconstructed by Mangistau region within the framework of "Regions' Gifts to Astana" Program.

Making a tour of the building, the President of Kazakhstan had a meeting with representatives of the ethnocultural centers of the capital and prominent public figures of Mangistau region.

"In all regions of the country, there are Friendship Houses, where the ethnocultural associations of the regions are located and work. Now, the capital has its own Friendship House. I congratulate you on this landmark event," Nursultan Nazarbayev said.

Governor of Mangistau region Yeraly Tugzhanov presented a draft design of the House of Friendship to the Head of State. It consists of premises for a library, museum, folk arts and crafts workshops, a conference hall, and a language learning center. The total area of the building is 4,000 square meters.