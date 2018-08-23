President Nursultan Nazarbayev visits industrial zone in Atyrau rgn

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Head of State inspected bakery and pasta factories and got familiar with investment projects in Atyrau region, Kazinform cites the press service of Akorda.

During the visit, investment projects of Atyrau region were presented to the President of Kazakhstan. The projects include a 52-megawatt wind farm, a hot galvanizing workshop, facilities manufacturing metal structures with the use of robotic welding, carbon-based power cables, cracking catalysts, a pharmaceutical factory, a pressure sensor assembly plant, a poultry farm, a 20-hectare greenhouse, etc.

Daulet Private Industrial Zone is a modern diversified enterprise, which comprises Daulet Nan bakery and confectionery factory, a drinking water production plant, Raikhan farm, a pasta factory, a mill, a meat factory, a sewing workshop, as well as a bitumen concrete plant.

244 jobs have been created in the course of the activities of Daulet Private Industrial Zone.