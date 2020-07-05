President of Armenia congratulates Nursultan Nazarbayev on his 80th birthday

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM First President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev and President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian talked over phone, the official website of Elbasy reports.

The Armenian President congratulated Elbasy on his forthcoming 80th birthday wishing him good health, long life, active and multifaceted activities for the sake of the people of Kazakhstan.

Elbasy thanked Armen Sarkissian for warm words and highlighted significance of further strengthening of relations between the nations.