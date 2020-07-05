  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    President of Armenia congratulates Nursultan Nazarbayev on his 80th birthday

    16:50, 05 July 2020
    Photo: None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM First President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev and President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian talked over phone, the official website of Elbasy reports.

    The Armenian President congratulated Elbasy on his forthcoming 80th birthday wishing him good health, long life, active and multifaceted activities for the sake of the people of Kazakhstan.

    Elbasy thanked Armen Sarkissian for warm words and highlighted significance of further strengthening of relations between the nations.


    Tags:
    First President of Kazakhstan - Leader of Nation President Nursultan Nazarbayev
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!