President of Egypt Abdel Fattah el-Sisi: Architecture of Astana to compete with world's largest cities

ASTANA. KAZINFORM This year, President of the Arab Republic of Egypt Abdel Fattah el-Sisi has paid his first official visit to Kazakhstan.

In an interview with Kazinform, the Egyptian leader kindly agreed to talk about bilateral cooperation prospects, the experience of moving the capital city, the recipes for struggle against international terrorism, the heritage of the Egyptian civilization, preparation of the Egyptian resorts to holidays as well as military and political discipline.

Your Excellency, could you tell please about the main outcomes of your visit to Kazakhstan?

First of all, let me express appreciation for organization of my first official visit to Kazakhstan in February 2016. During this visit I noted high level of relations between our countries and, on behalf of the people of Egypt, I congratulated Kazakhstan on 25th anniversary of its independence. I also invited President Nursultan Nazarbayev to visit Egypt on the occasion of the 25th jubilee of establishment of diplomatic relations between the two states and expressed Egypt's readiness to accept him guest at the highest level.

My visit to friendly Kazakhstan enabled us to discuss the ways of strengthening cooperation between our countries and search for new prospects of collaboration. We agreed to carry out proper preparation for the 5th session of the Egyptian-Kazakh Joint Intergovernmental Commission scheduled for September 2016 in Cairo in order to debate further expansion of cooperation in many spheres including manufacture of medicines and grain storage. Besides, we agreed to resume direct flights en Almaty-Sharm-El-Sheikh - Almaty route and launch Astana-Sharm-El-Sheikh-Astana flight.

We focused also on the issues related to fight with terrorism, in particular, its ideological and religious aspects. Egypt actively participated in "Religions against Terrorism" International Conference held in Kazakhstan this year. In this context, I would like to express Egypt's firm support to the Kazakh President's initiative on establishment of the Anti-Terrorist Coalition under the UN aegis and organization of "Religions for Peace" Forum at the UN Headquarters which aims at clarification of true essence of Islam as a religion of peace and creativity.

Commodity turnover between our countries slightly exceeds $50 mln which does not conform to the potential of our trade and economic cooperation. What do we need to undertake to change the situation? How can we combine the plans on using the New Suez Canal and the potential of the EEU? Will Kazakhstan be able to supply its grain to the Egyptian market?

Our countries have already taken serious measures in this area. Let me thank again the leadership of your country and express gratitude for the support of the EEU-Egypt Free Trade Agreement by Kazakhstan. We hope to strengthen economic cooperation after its signing. Besides, we are ready to discuss the prospects of cooperation between our countries in trade and transit. We are ready also to discuss boosting the activity of the joint Business Council whose aim is to strengthen the ties between the Egyptian and Kazakhstani businessmen and to define the opportunities on attraction of investments and trade between the two states.

There are prospects for cooperation both in mutual trade and in mutual investment sectors. The project of the Suez Canal development can be interesting for investors too. In addition, we can cooperate in energy, pharmacy, storage and sale of grain, tourism, infrastructure, textile industry, manufacture of furniture and construction materials. The geographical position of Egypt can benefit our collaboration in these sectors. Our country is a signatory of many free trade agreements. It has also a preferential status with the countries of Africa, Europe and the Persian Gulf. These factors can turn Egypt into the centre of sale of Kazakhstan-produced grain to the African and Middle East states.

I would like to emphasize that Egypt welcomes Kazakhstan's initiative to promote joint cooperation in food security in light of recent accession of Egypt to the Islamic Organization for Food Security. In this context, Egypt partook in the 7th session of the OIC Ministerial Conference on food security and agriculture development

You have plans on moving the capital city and establishment of a new administrative center. Will you consider the experience of Kazakhstan in this sphere? And what are your impressions from Astana?

Obviously, we will study the experience of Kazakhstan in terms of moving the capital city. We plan to use the experience of Kazakhstan during establishment of a new administrative capital. In this regard I highly praise smart planning and designs, which I saw in Astana. I am impressed by your architecture, road lay-out and well-developed infrastructure. Right after my visit to Kazakhstan the Egyptian delegation visited Astana in order to familiarize with Astana's experience, which is going to be highly valuable while establishment of a new administrative capital city of Egypt. In this regard I would like to credit the leadership of Kazakhstan and all the people of Kazakhstan for the achievements they reached in terms of building a new city - Astana. I am sure that Astana will be among the world's best cities.

Astana is hosting the EXPO-2017 next year. What do the participants of the exhibition have to expect from Egypt?

I would like to congratulate the entire country of Kazakhstan on organization of this international event. Egypt is interested in active participation in the EXPO-2017, which will have the theme "Future Energy", and is aimed at presenting its advanced technologies in the sphere of energy and use of renewable energy sources such as solar and wind energy and water power. The EXPO-2017 is a good platform for demonstration of the achievements of Egypt in the field of clean energy. Egypt has managed to ensure that 30% of the energy it requires is produced from wind power, and it is planned to increase this figure up to 70% by 2020. At the moment, the number of solar and heat power plants reached 50%.

The exhibition will provide a good opportunity for coordination of actions and cooperation between the developed and developing countries in the sphere of clean energy.

You are known for your relentless fight against terrorism, which is spreading globally now. What is the recipe for the victory against this evil?

Terrorism is a dangerous problem with no religion or homeland. Terrorism has no borders - Europe, Africa, Middle East and the entire globe suffer from terrorism. Therefore, it is important to develop and adopt a comprehensive program on counter-terrorism. It should not come down to just military fight. We need to actively engage intellectual and religious groups, improve economic and social status taking into account that the low level of social and economic status often becomes a launching pad for spreading of terrorism.

Moreover, we have to fight all terrorist organization, and not to do this job selectively thinking that some of them are less dangerous and some are more dangerous, they are all the same. In this field of fighting terrorism I highly praise the initiatives of President N. Nazarbayev that he voices at the international forums in addition to organization of the Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions, which was also established for fighting terrorism.

The Egyptian civilization is one of the most ancient on the planet. Ancient pyramids of pharaohs just amaze. Are all the mysteries of ancient pharaohs cleared today?

Yes, the ancient Egyptian civilization is truly one of the most ancient civilizations on the planet, and it may be even the most ancient one. It contributed to enrichment of the science and progress, literature and art, medicine and astronomy, agriculture and many other spheres of life. The ancient Egyptian civilization still has a lot of mysteries, and it clears some of them helping to enrich the humankind even more. The archeological missions continue to discover antiquities that are then presented at world museums. I do not think that all the mysteries of the ancient Egyptian civilization are cleared, because there are simply too much to learn more about the ancient Egyptian civilization.

As far as we know you like history. The historic heritage of sultan Al-Zahir Baybars, an outstanding ruler of Egypt and Syria of the 13th century, who was born in the Kazakh steppe, is of special importance for bilateral relations between Egypt and Kazakhstan. What does this fact mean for Egypt?

This historic fact helps to strengthen the bilateral relations and reflects our historical ties. I would like to note the historic importance of the role of Al-Zahir Baybars in the Battle of Al Mansurah, when Louis IX, King of France, was captured. Baybars' military strategy played an important role in that victory over Crusaders in the Battle of Al Mansurah. I highly praise the efforts of Kazakhstan on reconstruction of the Mosque of Al-Zahir Baybars in Egypt, one of the important Islamic monuments.

The other Mamluks including those who were born in the Kazakh steppes contributed to the history of Egypt as well. Those historic figures are not well known in Kazakhstan. Tell us some interesting facts about those people.

The Mamluk Sultanate was established in Egypt in 1250 and came to an end of its existence in 1517. Many Mamluks ruled during those centuries, the most famous of them are Mamluk Sultan al-Zahir Baybars. Another ruler of that time Saif ad-Din Qutuz. It was under his leadership that the Mamluks achieved success against the Mongols in the key Battle of Ain Jalut in 1260. It's worth naming Sultan al-Mansur Qalawun, Sultan Al-Ashraf Khalil who eventually defeated the Crusaders.

Does Egypt plan to relax the visa requirements for the Kazakhstani tourists going to Egypt for vacations?

Egypt has always warmly welcomed tourists from Kazakhstan taking into account historic and cultural ties between the two nations. Presently, Egypt works on ensuring maximum comfort conditions and security for tourists. I would like to note the fact that the citizens of Kazakhstan can receive the Egyptian visa at Egyptian airports without applying for it in advance. Egypt is an attractive destination for tourists as long as it is favourably located and has mild climate. Moreover, Egypt has plenty of sightseeing including archeological, cultural, religious and other types of attractions. Presently, Egypt offers a high quality of tourism.

What are the characteristics including military qualities a politician should have in your opinion?

The most important characteristics of the military life are discipline, seriousness, exactingness and precision in many spheres. I think these qualities are important not just for a politician but for any person willing to reach his set goals. Regarding the qualities a politician should have, I can say that my answer is going to be a little bit different than all the other ones. Usually, people answer that politicians should have political wisdom, should be smart enough to maneuver in the political field on the way to the goal, etc. I think that under present circumstances taking into account the emergence of threats and challenges a politician should be honest and must be committed to truth and the right policy based on candour.