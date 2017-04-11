President of Georgia to visit Kazakhstan in June

ASTANA. KAZINFORM According to ambassador Zurab Abashidze, Georgian President Giorgi Margvelashvili will visit Kazakhstan in June, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"We are currently working out President of Georgia Giorgi Margvelashvili's visit to Astana on June 29-30. The visit will facilitate our political, trade-economic, investment, humanitarian and cultural relations," he said at a briefing following a credentials presentation ceremony today.



In turn, Nursultan Nazarbayev noted that Kazakhstan pays special attention to the development of bilateral relations with Georgia.

"We are interested in continuing dialogue with Tbilisi in all sectors and at all levels. It is one of our main partners in the Caucasus. Tbilisi itself is a mutually beneficial partner for us, as it stands on the trade and economic path. During the forthcoming visit of Georgian President Giorgi Margvelashvili to Astana, I hope to discuss large issues and identify new prospects of bilateral interaction," Nursultan Nazarbayev said.

Ambassador Zurab Abashidze previously worked as Deputy Minister of Justice of Georgia and was a member of Georgian Parliament.