President of Kazakh Football Federation elected

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Head of the Kazakh President's Executive Office Adilbek Dzhaksybekov has been elected today to the post of the President of the Football Federation of Kazakhstan at an extraordinary conference of the Federation, SPORTINFORM reports.

All 33 delegates unanimously voted for Adilbek Dzhaksybekov.

It should be mentioned that Mr. Dzhaksybekov is not a novice at this post: he became the first head of the federation back in 2007. He stepped down in late 2014. It was under Adilbek Dzhaksybekov's leadership when FC Shakhter Karagandy got through to the group stage of the UEFA Europa League in 2013. And, in the following year, the 38th Ordinary UEFA Congress took place in Kazakhstan for the first time in the CIS member state.