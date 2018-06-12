President of Kazakhstan about success

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - TV and Radio Complex of the President of Kazakhstan posted on Facebook a fragment from an interview given by Nursultan Nazarbayev in 2016, Kazinform reports.

In the interview, the Head of State tells about what contributed to his successful emergence on the world political arena, helped his development. Personal skills, willingness for development and persistence, according to the President, are the secret to success.

"I came from a remote village. My father could only read newspapers but could not write, while mother could not do either. (...) And none of my relatives had a higher education who would tell me: "Nursultan, go here, go there," there was no one to do that. Everything that is in me, I found, searched, developed myself," said Nursultan Nazarbayev.