President of Kazakhstan and PFUR rector discussed cooperation of leading universities of Russia and Kazakhstan

ASTANA-MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev met with rector of the People's Friendship University of Russia Vladimir Filippov, the press service of the Akorda informs.

The interlocutors discussed the issues of cooperation of the leading universities of Kazakhstan and Russia and potential spheres of cooperation between the two countries in the education sphere.

The Head of State noted that the PFUR was among the global leaders in the education sphere contributing to preparation of specialists for Kazakhstan as well. Thus, presently, more than 500 students from Kazakhstan study at the PFUR, which is the second highest total among 150 countries.

In turn, V. Filippov thanked N. Nazarbayev for his attention he's paying to humanitarian cooperation between Russia and Kazakhstan and creation of favorable conditions for complete academic interaction between the universities of the two countries.