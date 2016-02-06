President of Kazakhstan and Turkish Prime Minister discussed main directions of bilateral cooperation

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev held a meeting with Prime Minister of Turkey Ahmet Davutoglu.

As the press service of the Akorda informs, the sides discussed the main directions of bilateral cooperation including strengthening of the political dialogue and cultural exchange, development of the relations in the sphere of transport, energy, tourism and construction.

"This year Kazakhstan is celebrating its 25th anniversary of independence. Since the first days of our sovereignty we have been exerting every effort to bring together our peoples. Working closely with the leadership of Turkey we have managed to restore the lost before relations between Kazakhstan and Turkey. I initiated the establishment of the Turkic Council. Presently, the International Turkic Academy is opened in Astana where scientists explore history and culture that we have in common. The importance of Turkey is very big for Kazakhstan, and we will never stop our cooperation policy," N. Nazarbayev said.

Besides, the President emphasized that the rising geopolitical pressure on Turkey is also impacting Kazakhstan.

"We need to look for the ways out of the situation. A lot of uncertainties need to be clarified. The conflicts in Syria and Iraq showed the lack of unity between the Muslims. We have approached the moment when a conflict between the Sunnis and the Shiites is possible as it was predicted in the West. It is also a problem for us that Turkey and Russia have a crisis in their relations. Both countries are our important allies and partners," the President of Kazakhstan stressed.

In turn, A. Davutoglu noted that a visit to Kazakhstan had always been like a visit to his homeland. Besides, the Prime Minister of Turkey congratulated the people of Kazakhstan on the upcoming 25th anniversary of independence and thanked N. Nazarbayev for his great contribution to strengthening of the bilateral relations between the two countries.

"The relations between Kazakhstan and Turkey are developing well in all spheres. We implement joint projects in transport, energy and the other spheres. Our trade relations are also growing stronger. If Turkey is the door to Europe it is Kazakhstan that is the way to Eurasia for Turkey," A. Davutoglu said.

