    President of Kazakhstan appoints ambassadors to Japan, Greece and Ukraine

    16:12, 22 April 2016
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - By the Decree of the President of Kazakhstan, Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassadors of Kazakhstan to several countries are appointed, the press service of the Akorda informs.

    Yerlan Baudarbek-Kozhatayev has been named Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Japan. He was relieved of his duties of the Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Singapore, Australia and New Zealand concurrently.

    Alexey Volkov has been appointed Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Greece.

    Samat Ordabayev has been appointed Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Ukraine.

    Tags:
    Foreign policy Ministry of Foreign Affairs President of Kazakhstan Appointments, dismissals News President Top Story
