President of Kazakhstan arrived in Ufa for participation in BRICS and SCO summits

UFA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev arrived in the capital city of Bashkortostan - Ufa - for participation in the BRICS and SCO summits. Several meetings including meetings with President of Afghanistan Ashraf Ghani and President of Russia Vladimir Putin are planned within the forum.

The program of the forum includes talks in narrow and enlarged formats. The Heads of State will discuss the relevant issues of the international agenda including the situation in Ukraine and Greece and fighting against the terrorist organization like the Islamic State. Besides, the agenda includes the issue regarding joint financing of investment projects, expansion of trade and economic relations, recovery of the international economic situation.

President of Kazakhstan N. Nazarbayev will take part in the BRICS summit as an observer.

The main issues for discussion at the SCO summit are joining of new members including India and Pakistan and Iran later in future. Heads of Eurasian Economic Union countries are invited to take part in the discussions as well.

The participants of the SCO summit will have to make 14 decisions.

The Russian Federation presides in the organization this year.

