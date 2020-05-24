President of Kazakhstan congratulates Muslims on Eid al-Fitr holiday

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Head of State has congratulated all Muslims of Kazakhstan on Eid al-Fitr holiday, Kazinform reported citing Akorda press service.

«Dear compatriots! I heartily congratulate you on the holiday of Eid al-Fitr , worshiped throughout the Muslim world! Eid al-Fitr is the personification of goodness and welfare. The holy month of Ramadan symbolizes spiritual renewal», the congratulatory message reads.

The President stressed that «...the aspiration for spiritual renewal is important for all of us and meets the tasks facing modern Kazakhstan society. We must instill humanity and responsiveness, modesty and respectfulness in the young generation as unshakable life principles. During this holiday the entire Muslim community takes care of each other, provides assistance and support to those in need. Such good deeds strengthen the solidarity of our people.

I am sure that the wisdom and perseverance of our people will allow us to overcome all difficulties with honor. Happy Eid al-Fitr! I sincerely wish you good health, prosperity and success!» the President’s message says.