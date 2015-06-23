President of Kazakhstan expected to visit Mexico in autumn

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Erlan Idrissov met with Chairmperson of the Senate Committee of Foreign Affairs of the Parliament of Mexico Gabriela Cuevas in Astana, the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan informs.

The sides discussed the state and prospects of development of bilateral cooperation that was elevating to a new level. "Our relations are becoming better which is proved by the decision of the Government of Mexico to open its Embassy in Astana this year, and we are ready to assist in this issue in any possible way," Y. Idrissov said.

Besides, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan informed about the interest in development of closer cooperation with Mexico in such sectors as petrochemical and engineering, mining, metallurgical, textile and food and invited leading Mexican companies to cooperate with the business of Kazakhstan in agricultural and food spheres as well.

Taking into consideration the completion of the talks on Kazakhstan's WTO accession, Y. Idrissov proposed to sign the convention on avoidance of double taxation and the agreement on protection of mutual investments and consider the issue regarding inclusion of Kazakhstan into the system of electronic approval of Mexican vises during the visit of President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev to Mexico planned for this autumn.

In conclusion, Y. Idrissov expressed the gratitude to Mexico for the support of the candidature of Kazakhstan for the post of the non-permanent member of the UN Security Council for 2017-2018. "Election to the post of the non-permanent member of the UN Security Council is one of the top priorities for Kazakhstan's foreign policy," Y. Idrissov emphasized.

In turn, G. Cuevas noted that Mexico monitored the success of Kazakhstan within the borders and in the international arena and was ready for developing bilateral cooperation in different sphere including interaction in multilateral formats.