President of Kazakhstan Football Federation steps down

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Yerlan Kozhagapanov has stepped down as the President of the Kazakhstan Football Federation (KFF).

Kozhagapanov's announced his decision to quit at the extraordinary session of the KFF Executive Committee on Wednesday (October 19).



"Due to the fact that KFF President Mr. Yerlan Kozhagapanov will pursue studies abroad and be away for a long period of time, Seilda Baishakov will take over the post," Kazinform has learnt from the KFF official website.