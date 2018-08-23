President of Kazakhstan has meeting with students in Atyrau region

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM - The Head of State has inspected today the new building of the Students House, which was donated to the Atyrau State University by KazTransOil JSC in the furtherance of the Five Social Initiatives, Kazinform cites the press service of Akorda.

Addressing the students living in the hostel, the President of Kazakhstan underscored the importance of following the national traditions as to respect for elders and caring for younger people, as well as the manifestation of patriotism.

In turn, the students of the university thanked Nursultan Nazarbayev for the implementation of projects within the framework of the Five Social Initiatives and the continuous support for students.

The Head of State was also informed of the implementation of Rukhani Janghyru and Five Social Initiatives state-sponsored programs in the region.

"Within the framework of '100 New Textbooks in the Kazakh Language' project, 18 educational institutions of the region have been provided with more than 6,000 textbooks. Under 'Tughan Zher' special project, with the support from local patrons, we have implemented 46 projects for a total of KZT 9 billion. In addition, the creative teams of the region performed at the venues of 12 countries around the world to promote Kazakh culture and art. The Memorial to Dina Nurpeisova, our famous compatriot, was installed in the Square named after her in Ankara, the capital of Turkey, at the expense of the region's entrepreneurs," Governor of Atyrau region Nurlan Nogayev reported to the President.

Since the launch of the '7-20-25' Program, residents have submitted 35 applications totaling over KZT 454 million, under 16 of which we have granted preferential loans to the amount of KZT 181 million. In 2018, it is planned to place in service 26 residential buildings containing 1,792 apartments in the region.

By 2020, 13 hostels for 1,960 students will have been built. This will cover the demands of the region's educational institutions.

