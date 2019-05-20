  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    President of Kazakhstan, Head of OSCE/ODIHR election observation mission meet

    19:01, 20 May 2019
    Photo: None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has received today Urszula Gacek, Head of OSCE/ODIHR election observation mission, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of Akorda.

    During the meeting, the sides discussed the issues of monitoring of snap presidential election slated for early June in Kazakhstan by the OSCE/ODIHR election observation mission.

    The Head of State emphasized that the upcoming election will be held in line with the legislation, i.e. transparently, fairly and justly.

    Urszula Gacek, in turn, thanked Kassym-Jomart Tokayev for the meeting and informed of the beginning of activities of international observers in Kazakhstan.

    In her words, the OSCE/ODIHR election observation mission has commenced the monitoring of the election process and operates in all regions across Kazakhstan.

    Tags:
    Akorda presidential residence President of Kazakhstan Elections in Kazakhstan 2019 Presidential Election President Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!