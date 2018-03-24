President of Kazakhstan holds talks with Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev is paying an official visit to the United Arab Emirates, Kazinform cites the press service of Akorda.

After the greeting ceremony, Nursultan Nazarbayev held negotiations with Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces of the United Arab Emirates Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan in the extended format.

The President of Kazakhstan thanked Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan for the cordial reception.





"It is symbolic that my visit is taking place on the 100th Birthday Anniversary of the founder of the United Arab Emirates, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan. I had the honor to be acquainted with your father," Nursultan Nazarbayev told the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi.

The Head of State highlighted that the fraternal relations and productive meetings boosted the development of relations between the two countries.

"Owing to the implementation of mutual agreements, the trade doubled from $374 million to $643 million in 2017 alone, and has grown sixfold since 2015," the President of Kazakhstan said.





Nursultan Nazarbayev underscored the positive effect from the visa-free regime between the countries and emphasized that the sides are interested in further intensification of cooperation in terms of investment protection, space technologies, hydraulic power industry, petrochemicals, agriculture, and digitalization.

In conclusion, the President of Kazakhstan conveyed greetings to his Emirati counterpart, Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and invited Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to make an official visit to Kazakhstan.

In turn, Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan thanked Nursultan Nazarbayev for accepting the invitation for an official visit.

"On my own behalf and on behalf of my nation, let me welcome you to the land of the United Arab Emirates. I hope that your visit will be successful. Today we will sign a set of important bilateral documents. For my part, I express readiness for comprehensive cooperation," said Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.





***

During the official visit, the following bilateral documents were signed between the sides:

- The Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Government of the United Arab Emirates on the promotion and mutual protection of investments;

- The Memorandum on the main conditions for cooperation in the construction of an integrated gas chemical complex in Atyrau region (polyethene production);

- The Memorandum of Understanding on the redemption/acquisition of a stake in the polypropylene plant in Atyrau region;

- The Framework Agreement on the main principles for the acquisition of a 49% stake in Special Economic Zone "Seaport Aktau" JSC;

- The Framework Agreement on the main principles for DP World's equity participation in the Khorgos Eastern Gate Management Company JSC;

- The Agreement on participation in the Expo 2020 Dubai.