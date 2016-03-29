President of Kazakhstan in Belgium for working visit

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has arrived in the Kingdom of Belgium for a working visit today, the Akorda's press service reports.

Upon arrival to the Belgian capital, President Nazarbayev laid flowers at the Malbec metro station in memory of those killed in the terror attacks on March 22.

On the sidelines of the ceremony, the Kazakh President spoke to Guy Vanhengel, Minister of the Government of the Brussels-Capital Region, and expressed his condolences on the occasion of the tragedy.

"Kazakhstan condemns all forms and manifestations of terrorism and mourns together with the Belgian people. I wish those injured the speediest recovery, and to families of those killed - to overcome this tragedy," Nursultan Nazarbayev said.

While in Belgium, President Nazarbayev is set to meet with President of the European Council Donald Tusk and President of the European Commission Jean-Claude Juncker.