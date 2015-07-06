  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    President of Kazakhstan inspected thematic zones of Astana Art Fest

    00:10, 06 July 2015
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev visited the first festival of modern art and technologies Astana Art Fest, the press service of the Akorda informs.

    The Head of State familiarized with the thematic zones of Astana Art Fest that reflect the idea of the EXPO-2017: "Energy of Fire", "Energy of Water" and "Energy of Air".

    Innovative installations and works of artists from France, Germany, Netherlands, Italy, Spain, USA, Russia and Kazakhstan are presented at the exhibition.

    Tags:
    EXPO 2017 Akorda presidential residence Astana President of Kazakhstan EXPO projects and technologies News President Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!