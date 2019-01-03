President of Kazakhstan offers condolences to Vladimir Putin

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev sent a telegram of condolences to his Russian Counterpart Vladimir Putin, the press service of Akorda informed on January 2.

With deep sorrow, the Head of State learned the news about the people who were tragically died in the explosion in a residential building in Magnitogorsk.

"On behalf of the people of Kazakhstan and on my own behalf, I ask to convey the words of condolences and sympathy to the families and friends of the victims. I wish a speedy recovery to all those injured," the telegram reads.



It was reported that a section of a 10-story building in Magnitogorsk collapsed on December 31. According to TASS, the death toll rose to 33.